Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRATF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of TRATF stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Traton has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

