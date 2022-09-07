Head-To-Head Comparison: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.84%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 0.97 $17.32 million ($2.10) -4.47

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 4.24% 10.39% 2.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

