Analyzing Mastermind (MMND) and The Competition

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mastermind to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million $770,000.00 14.43 Mastermind Competitors $1.36 billion $585.69 million 1.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mastermind’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind. Mastermind is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Mastermind Competitors -21.24% -102.01% -10.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mastermind and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind Competitors 77 383 568 7 2.49

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 89.51%. Given Mastermind’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastermind has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mastermind peers beat Mastermind on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mastermind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.