Financial Comparison: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunPower and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 8 3 0 1.93 ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33

SunPower currently has a consensus target price of $22.19, suggesting a potential downside of 7.40%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than SunPower.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 3.15 -$37.36 million ($0.90) -26.62 ReneSola $79.66 million 4.45 $6.86 million $0.06 88.00

This table compares SunPower and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -10.51% -4.15% -1.05% ReneSola 7.29% 1.67% 1.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReneSola beats SunPower on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

