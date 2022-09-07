Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.49. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 297,341 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price objective for the company.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$372.10 million and a P/E ratio of -61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.18.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.