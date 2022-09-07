Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.59. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 62,825 shares trading hands.

SMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

The company has a market cap of C$101.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

