Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.34

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $25.20. Saputo shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

