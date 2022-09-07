Analysts Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $14.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %
IRWD opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,839 shares of company stock worth $1,620,013. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
