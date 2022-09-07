Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $791.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $791.33.

Separately, HSBC cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

