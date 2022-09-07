Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNTIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

