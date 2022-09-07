Analyzing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -35.74% -9.17% -5.40% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -126.78% -68.30%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Rubius Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 7.54 -$73.95 million ($0.48) -22.44 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.23) -0.44

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

