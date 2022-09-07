Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95% Scienjoy 10.37% 26.21% 19.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.57 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.27 Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.47 $26.68 million $0.89 3.80

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hut 8 Mining and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 318.94%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,113.02%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Scienjoy

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.