Analyzing Reservoir Media (RSVR) & Its Rivals

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media Competitors 14 153 343 4 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Reservoir Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.12, suggesting that their average share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.29% 100.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 26.56 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million 0.05

Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

