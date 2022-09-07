Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Comparison

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.36 $55.09 million $1.98 31.51 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.25 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.66

This table compares Strategic Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.45% 4.44% 3.26% 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87%

Summary

Strategic Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

