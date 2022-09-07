Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $53.29

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

