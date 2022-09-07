Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $53.29

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.
LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
