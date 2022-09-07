Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $69.91

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.34 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

