Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

