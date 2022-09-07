SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

SeaSpine Stock Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.