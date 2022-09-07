Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $407.57

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.96.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $327.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

