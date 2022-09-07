Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $19.50

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

