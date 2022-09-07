Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price at $28.50

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 357.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

