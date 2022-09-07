Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $367.75 Average PT from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $247.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $242.87 and a 1 year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

