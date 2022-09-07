Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $284.96

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,347 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.40. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.