HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.70

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.70 and traded as low as $22.32. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2,711 shares trading hands.
HMN Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.
HMN Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HMN Financial (HMNF)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.