United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $0.96. United Insurance shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 66,615 shares.

United Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.