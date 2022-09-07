Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,105.81

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.81 ($13.36) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.12). Savills shares last traded at GBX 926 ($11.19), with a volume of 135,245 shares trading hands.

Savills Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,006.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.81.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

