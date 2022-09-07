Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $55.42

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

