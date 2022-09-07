Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

