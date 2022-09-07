Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $121.10

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 271.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.93 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.