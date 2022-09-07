Financial Comparison: STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Upexi $24.09 million 3.00 $2.98 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.8% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Upexi beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

