Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HPP stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

