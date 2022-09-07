Head to Head Comparison: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34% Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32%

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.20 $33.94 million $1.16 14.80 Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.91 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Altex Industries

(Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.