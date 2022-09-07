AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $146.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

