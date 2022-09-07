Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $132.95

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

