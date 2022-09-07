Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $86.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.69. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,623,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

