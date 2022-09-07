Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Price Target at $1,145.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

NGG opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

