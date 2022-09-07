Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $101.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

