Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $101.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.70.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.