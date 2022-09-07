Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $48.97

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.97.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

