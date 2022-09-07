Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $32.31

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.