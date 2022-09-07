Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,664.93

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,664.93 ($20.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($20.31). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,675 ($20.24), with a volume of 165,647 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,664.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,557.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.12.

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Plus500

In other news, insider Tami Gottlieb purchased 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £10,119.90 ($12,228.01).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

