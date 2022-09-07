TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $34.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TU opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

