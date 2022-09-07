Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.87 and traded as low as C$11.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 30,458 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a current ratio of 93.61. The firm has a market cap of C$506.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$106,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.