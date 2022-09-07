Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.87 and traded as low as C$11.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 30,458 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities upgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a current ratio of 93.61. The firm has a market cap of C$506.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.
In related news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$106,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
