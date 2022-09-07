Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $48.00

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.