Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,079.42

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,079.42 ($25.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,524 ($18.41). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,564 ($18.90), with a volume of 189,511 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.52) to GBX 3,253 ($39.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.24).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,266.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,759.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,079.42.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.