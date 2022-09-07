M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $911.86

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.86 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 810 ($9.79). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.10), with a volume of 15,839 shares.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 832.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 911.86. The firm has a market cap of £456.22 million and a P/E ratio of 623.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at M.P. Evans Group

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Michael Sherwin purchased 2,250 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

