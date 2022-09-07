AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.35. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 125,730 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of C$56.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.