AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.35. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 125,730 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of C$56.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

