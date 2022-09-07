NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at UBS Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

