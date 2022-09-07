Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $21.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

