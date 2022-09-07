Financial Contrast: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) versus Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 3.90 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -1.17 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Velodyne Lidar and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 1 1 0 2.00 Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $3.98, indicating a potential upside of 261.36%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 86.59%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Symbotic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Symbotic beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

