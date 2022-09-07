PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $182.00 Average PT from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

